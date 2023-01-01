Hollywood actor Zoe Saldana done as Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Zoe Saldana announced she would not reprise the role her Gamora role after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘.

Zoe Saldana made the statement in an interview. She said the Guardians franchise would continue but without her as Gamora.

“I don’t think this is the end for the ‘Guardians‘,” the actress said. “It is the end for me, for Gamora.”

She and her ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ co-stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and other actors supported the 56-year-old director James Gunn when he got fired as director of the franchise’s films in 2018.

The director got reinstated after months.

Zoe Saldana said she thanked the crew of the upcoming on last day of her Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s filming.

She said, “I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship.”

She is the second ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ star to say goodbye to the franchise. Earlier, Dave Bautista announced he is moving away from playing ‘Drax The Destroyer’ role.

Dave Bautista said he wanted to do more dramatic projects than being stuck with the franchise.

“I’m so grateful for Drax,” he said. “I love him. But there’s a relief. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role.

“The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”