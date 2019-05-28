Pakistani detainees in Malaysia, would be airlifted through PIA special flight on Wednesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 320 Pakistanis who languished in Malaysian detainee camps despite completing their jail terms will return home on May 29 after provision of financial and legal assistance from the Government of Pakistan.

The prisoners would be airlifted through PIA special flight. Due to air space closure between India-Pakistan, flights Kualalampur are suspended.

However, on directions of Government of Pakistan, PIA has finalized the arrangements to uplift 320 Pakistani stranded in Kualalumpur through special flight. The relief flight PK 9894/9895 will depart from Islamabad International Airport at 02:35 am on 29th May, 2019 and will return on same day at 09:30 pm at Islamabad. PIA will use its Boeing 777 aircraft for the sortie.