Pakistan’s Nida Dar is now leading wicket taker in women’s T20Is

F.P. Report

NEWLANDS: Pakistani all-rounder skipper Nida Dar surpassed West Indies’ Anisa Mohammad to become the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is.

She touched the mark of 126 after England’s batter Heather Knight was caught by Nashra Sadhu on Dar’s ball in a world cup match between Pakistan and England on Tuesday. The right-handed off-spinner achieved the milestone in her 130th T20I match.

However, the English side thumped the Green women by 114 runs after they managed to score their highest 213 against Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani star had equaled the record of the 125 wickets by Carribean’s Anisa by taking two wickets in a match against West Indies which the Greens lost by three runs.

Dar had added another feather to her cap earlier when the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for October 2022. She had been named the ICC Women s Player of the Month for October 2022 after some terrific performances during the Women s Asia Cup.