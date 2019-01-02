Parliament passes 33 significant legislations in 2018

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament has passed thirty three laws in 2018 on important issues ranging from rehabilitation of corporate sector, protection of rights of juvenile, children, transgender, setting up of new universities and on matters concerning health and marine insurance.

However, the landmark legislation was the 25th amendment in the constitution passed just before the expiry of term of the last National Assembly.

According to the amendment, federally administered tribal areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bringing the tribal areas into mainstream of political and legal system. According to official record of the Parliament, another achievement was the enactment of law about extension of jurisdiction of Supreme Court and High Court to former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The Parliament passed important laws related to education sector including the Apprenticeship Act, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Amendment Act, National University of Technology Act, National Skills University Islamabad Act, COMSATS University Islamabad Act, Institute of Science and Technology Bahawalpur Act, National Civic Education Commission Act and Institute for Art and Culture Act. An act to establish Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority was passed to provide a regulatory framework to ensure provision of quality health care services to residents of Islamabad by implementing quality standards by the healthcare sector.

The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act was passed to prevent and combat trafficking in persons especially women and children and to promote and facilitate national and international cooperation in this regard.

The National Civic Education Commission Act was passed to foster civic competence and responsibility amongst the citizens, educate people relating to fundamental rights and obligations of citizens and to highlight the importance of civic education in inculcating citizenship, knowledge, skills and values. The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Act was passed to provide for protection and care of children in Islamabad territory from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury, neglect, maltreatment, exploitation and abuse besides passage of the Juvenile Justice System Act to provide for criminal justice system for juveniles.

The Parliament also passed the Marine Insurance Act for regulation of the business of marine insurance and the Apprenticeship Act to make provisions for promoting, developing and regulating systematic apprenticeship programmes in the establishments for securing certain minimum standards of skill.

Another important law was the Corporate Rehabilitation Act to provide for rehabilitation and reorganization of distressed corporate entities and their business to encourage economic growth and development.

The Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act was passed to provide for protection, relief and rehabilitation of rights of the transgender persons and their welfare.

The Apprenticeship Act made provisions for promoting, developing and regulating systematic apprenticeship programmes in the establishments for securing certain minimum standards of skill. Another law enacted was the National Assembly Employees Act in order to regulate the recruitment and the conditions of service of persons appointed in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The laws for Establishment of the Federal Bank for Cooperatives and Regulation of Cooperative Banking Sector and House Building Finance Corporation were repealed. The Parliament also amended laws about salary and allowances of President, Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess and Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power.

The Finance Act, 2018 was passed by the previous National Assembly on May 22, while the new government got passed a Supplementary Finance bill in October from the present National Assembly, mainly to make changes in rates of taxes and duties.