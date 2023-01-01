PCB appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector of national men’s team

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday took up his role as the chief selector of the national men’s team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Inzamam’s appointment, saying that the 53-year-old has assumed charge as the chief selector of the team.

He was named in the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) last week.

Inzamam previously served as chief selector from 2016 to 2019. His selected team won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2017.

The former Test cricketer will once again work with Mickey Arthur, Pakistan team director, to select the national squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series, Asia Cup and World Cup.

PCB’s CTC, headed by Misbah-ul-Haq, recommended Inzamam’s appointment to PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf. The CTC also includes former captain Mohammad Hafeez.

The committee is supposed to provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the appointment of the national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

They will also have the power to invite additional cricket experts and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis.