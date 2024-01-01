PCB likely to reinstate Babar Azam as captain ahead of T20 World Cup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to reinstate Babar Azam as captain ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, on Wednesday.

According to details, earlier PCB high ups were planning to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi as T20 captain.

Mohammad Rizwan was also among the leading candidates who were vying for T20 captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup which will start in June 2024.

According to latest developments, Babar Azam has become the most favorite candidate for the captaincy once again.

PCB officials have contacted Baber Azam and discussed their plan to entrust him with the key role. There are chances that Baber will hold meeting with PCB high ups before leaving for Kakul camp in Abbottabad for training session.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam was relieved of his white-ball captaincy after the 2023 World Cup, with Shaheen Afridi taking over T20I leadership.

Subsequently, after being removed from T20I captaincy, Babar also stepped down from red-ball leadership, leading to Shan Masood’s appointment as Test captain.

However, Pakistan’s performance suffered, notably losing all three Tests in Australia and facing a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series in New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a change in PCB leadership, with Mohsin Naqvi succeeding Zaka Ashraf as chairman. Naqvi hinted at a potential change in captaincy during his recent press conference in Lahore.

Sources have revealed that Babar Azam was dissatisfied with the handling of his previous removal from the captaincy and remains hesitant to accept the responsibility again. He seeks assurances from the board regarding certain matters and will only agree to reassume the captaincy if his concerns are addressed.