Sultan Azlan Hockey Cup to be held from May 4-11

F.P. Report

Kuala Lumpur: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Haider Hussain has said that Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup’s 30th edition will be played in Malaysia from May 4 to 11, on Wednesday.

Total of six teams comprising Pakistan, New Zeeland, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Canada will participate in the international event.

PHC Secretary General further said that Pakistan Hockey team will play its first match against Malaysia on May 4. While Pakistani team’s second match against South Korea will be on May 5.

The hockey match between Pakistan and Japan teams will be played on May 7 and Pakistan will play against Canadian team on May 8.

PHC Secretary General further said Pakistan will play last match of its pole against New Zealand on May 10, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that during the previous Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, Pakistan hockey team obtained bronze medal.