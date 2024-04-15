PCB seeks applications for head coach slot

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought applications for the post of head coach for red ball and white ball formats of the national cricket team, on Saturday.

According to the advertisement, PCB required the services of head coach to train and guide Pakistan cricket team players.

The interred candidates, who must be former cricketer, can submit their application form to the PCB by April 15, 2024.

It is being reported that the PCB wanted to appoint separate coaches for test series and one-dayers as well as T20 formats.

South African former player Garry Christen and Australian legend Gason Gillespie were likely to be the most favorite candidates for head coach.

Earlier, PCB decided to reappoint Babar Azam as T20 captain after the newly-formed selection committee recommended to change the skipper. Babar would assume the charge during the upcoming five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

The PCB under Zaka Ashraf had appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as white-ball captain following the team’s poor show in ICC World Cup 2023. Shan Masood was given the red-ball captaincy by the previous management.

The selection committee unanimously informed PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi that Babar Azam should be given captaincy of the T20 cricket, adding that 29-year-old participated in the Kakul training camp as the captain.