PCB suspends middle-order batsman Umar Akmal under Anti-Corruption Code

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal was suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday under the Anti-Corruption Code, a statement from the board said.

The 29-year-old batsman was suspended with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Earlier this month, reports of the batsman exposing himself during a skin-fold test had emerged. Akmal had exposed himself entirely during the skin-fold test, asking his trainer, “Where is the fat?”

His action was defended by his elder brother Kamran Akmal who termed the entire episode as nothing more than a “misunderstanding”, adding that Umar had done it in “mischief.”

Quetta Gladiators, the Pakistan Super League franchise Akmal represents, will be allowed to apply for a replacement for Akmal. The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match of PSL 2020 at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday.

Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code

(a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.