PDM fails to gain public confidence: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have miserably failed in denting the popularity and public confidence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The imported rulers have left no stone unturned to damage the political stature of PTI. However, the results of by-elections held in the country have proved that the masses have completely rejected the conglomerate of corrupt rulers imposed on the country. Citizens of Pakistan have given a clear message that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the sole representative party of Pakistanis.

In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the government, that came into existence in April last year under the regime change conspiracy, has withheld budgeted funds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to undermine the development process. The incumbent federal government has withheld the share in net hydel profit and National Finance Commission award to create financial constraints for the provincial government and to sabotage the ongoing development process. Similarly, the current and development funds for the newly merged districts and funds announced for rehabilitation of flood affectees are also pending since long.

Criticizing the federal government, he said that due to flawed financial policies, the federal cabinet has brought the country to the verge of default. Record inflation in the country has badly affected the common citizens. The Chief Minister said that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken measures beyond its capacity for public welfare and development projects have been initiated in every sector as per public requirements. He mentioned that Sehat Card, Education Card, Kissan card and similar other projects have been launched for public welfare.

The Chief Minister stated that the incumbent provincial government is also taking steps for the promotion of Islamic values, including introduction of Quranic teachings in the academic curriculum, solarization of Masajid, provision of honorariums to prayer leaders and increase in salaries of Khateebs etc.

Touching upon the steps taken for cultural preservation, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government has established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority to preserve the culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to promote it internationally. Mahmood Khan stated that owing to the performance of the provincial government and public trust, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will sweep the polls in the upcoming general elections not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the entire country.