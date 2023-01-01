IHC grants bail to Swati

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict reserved earlier and granted bail to the PTI leader in the case filed against him on November 2022.

The TLTP learnt that the Senator’s bail has been approved against surety bonds of Rs200,000. Swati has been behind bars since November 27, when he was arrested for the second time for using abusive language against the top military brass, including former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Swati had filed a plea seeking release on bail in IHC in relation to the case filed against him on November 26. His earlier plea, filed on December 21, was dismissed by trial court judge Azam Khan, who said that the senator had committed the same offence twice. In his application, the senator stated that he did not post derogatory remarks against any institutions. He added that the prosecution has no proof against him despite an investigation.

The application read that Swati is 75 years old and a heart patient and that jailing him would be a sentence without conviction as all evidence against him is documentary. During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the case without the presence of the special prosecutor. Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared in court on behalf of his client.

Awan said that Swati’s son wants to put his viewpoint before the court. “My father had written a letter, I want to read it with the court’s permission,” said Swati’s son. At this, Justice Farooq said that the letter is present before the court. The court said that a larger bench would be constituted to settle this matter once and for all. Swati’s lawyer said that the court should look into this matter today, to which the court said a larger bench cannot be formed today.

Meanwhile, Swati’s son withdrew his letter of no-confidence against the IHC chief justice. The court then inquired about the position of the challan, to which, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) replied that the challan was submitted on December 24, 2022, and the hearing will take place on January 3. The deputy attorney general said that the PTI senator has committed the crime again and a case has already been pending.

The FIA said that Swati did not surrender his Twitter account. At this, the court said that the investigating agency itself ended the physical remand. “Is there a chance of tampering?” the court questioned the FIA officials. To this, the FIA said that Swati did not deny the tweet. The court then reserved its verdict which was announced later granting bail Swati.