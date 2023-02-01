Pemra issues guidelines for election coverage by media

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a directive to all the TV channels regarding the coverage of General Elections 2024. The directive was issued to all the satellite-based news, current affairs and regional channels for the upcoming polls.

The code of ethics during the news coverage and analysis must be ensured, it said. The directive added that the speculation and ‘negative reporting’ regarding the general elections must be avoided. “It is responsibility of all the citizens and institutions to assist the election commission in ensuring free and fair elections,” said Pemra. According to the directive issued by Pemra, the channels cannot air statements of banned organisations or their representatives.

“Electronic media has a pivotal role in educating masses, building and shaping fair opinion and strengthening democratic process required for establishment of democratic government in the country,” the directive said. “Airing of any such news or content was a violation of PEMRA laws, including the Code of Conduct 2015, in general,” Pemra said. The channel and its representative must stop the participant if a hate speech is made by any guest.

The new directive of Pemra said that the channels cannot air anything indecent, obscene or pornographic, abusive comment against any individual or group of persons, based on race, caste, nationality, ethnic or linguistic origin, colour, religion, sect, gender, age, mental or physical disability. The authority warned to take strict action against satellite TV channel licensees in case of any such violation.