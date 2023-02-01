Five doctors among 8 new cases of Congo virus

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Eight more cases of Congo virus have been reported in Quetta, out of which five are doctors. On the other hand, an outbreak of unknown pathogens has spread in the intensive care unit of a government hospital in the Balochistan capital.

According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan Health Department Integrated Health Monitoring and Emergency Response Unit, sixteen medical staff members have been affected due to the outbreak of the pathogens in the ICU of the Civil Sandeman Hospital in Quetta. Those affected are being treated after being shifted to a separate ward.

According to the spokesman, the symptoms of the pathogen include the sudden onset of severe pain in the body. A high fever with stiffness and chills are also among its symptoms. In addition, mild respiratory symptoms, decreased platelet count, and lymphopenia are also among its symptoms. According to the spokesman, the pathogen is highly contagious, and teams from the health directorate are working to control the situation, and samples are being tested in labs to identify the pathogens. All arrangements for prevention and testing have been made.

In a directive issued by the Health Department of the Government of Balochistan on Saturday, all patients diagnosed with Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) will be relocated to the designated isolation unit at the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Diseases (FJICD) in Quetta.

The official notification cites the need to contain the spread of CCHF, which has been reported at the Sandeman Provincial Hospital (SPH) in Quetta. The Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Diseases is recognized as a specialized medical facility with the requisite infrastructure and expertise for the management of CCHF cases.

The isolation unit at the institute is equipped with essential medical equipment and supplies to ensure the safe and effective treatment of CCHF patients. Additionally, the notification emphasizes the importance of staff training on CCHF infection prevention and control measures. A dedicated team of experienced doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals will be on hand to provide specialized care for CCHF patients. These measures are aimed at curbing the spread of CCHF and ensuring the well-being of both patients and healthcare workers.