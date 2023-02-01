Re-conduct of MD CAT for admissions in medical colleges

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Re-conduct of MD CAT for admissions in Medical and Dental Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein the decision in this connection was taken in a meeting Chaired by caretaker Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan here on Saturday.

In the meeting, the preparations for conducting the MD CAT under the management of Khyber Medical University were reviewed. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Home besides the respective Secretaries, VC KMU, Police and participation of intelligence agency officials and divisional commissioners were also present.

Briefing the participants of the meeting on the proposed action plan of Khyber Medical University for conducting the test. In the meeting, it was decided to make strict arrangements to make MD CAT clean and transparent in all respects. Approval in principle of the proposed action plan of Khyber Medical University for this purpose in the meeting.

Decision to set up a committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Interior to implement the action plan and decide the details. It was decided to assign specific responsibilities to the police, district administration, intelligence agencies and related departments for conducting the MD CAT.

Fool proof arrangements should be ensured for clean and transparent conduct of MD CAT, Azam Khan directed the officials. It should be ensured in all respects that the process that happened in the previous test does not happen again, Caretaker Chief Minister said. Copying in exams is a scourge and strict measures are needed to eliminate it, Muhammad Azam Khan said, adding, the provincial government will provide all the necessary resources on a priority basis for the clean and transparent conduct of the MD CAT.

Administrative and technical resources should be provided in addition to security for the transparent conduct of the test, The Chief Minister instructed. MD CAT for admissions in medical and dental colleges across the province will be held on November 26, it was decided. For this purpose, examination centers will be established in seven districts of the province and these districts include Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower, Swat and Abbottabad wherein a 46,220 registered candidates will participate in MD CAT and 219 candidates involved in cheating during the last test have been blacklisted.