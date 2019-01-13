Pervez Ellahi likely to get authority over production orders of lawmakers

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the opposition alliance are likely to achieve a consensus on passing an amendment to grant an authority to the speaker of the Punjab Assembly regarding production order of any lawmaker of the house.

On Monday, the assembly members are expected to examine the amendment bill before its approval.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to file an application with the speaker, seeking production of Khawaja Salman Rafique in the assembly.

Rafique, the brother of Khawaja Saad Rafique, has been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation into corruption charges.

