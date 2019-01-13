Shehbaz, sons to face another case: sources

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigation into another case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons for allegedly transferring money abroad through illegal ‘hundi and hawala’ method.

According to sources, it transpired during investigation that millions of rupees were moved out of Pakistan through hundi-hawala mode.

Hundi and hawala is an unofficial/illegal alternative remittance and money exchange system enabling transfer of funds without their actual physical move.

It is learnt that statements of several people have been recorded against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – for their alleged involvement in illegal transfer of money abroad.

The NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif on October 5 last year under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal scandal.

Sharif has also to face pending inquiries about Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond his means of income.

The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly was recently advised by doctors to resort to complete bed rest after deterioration of his health.

Sharif, according to reports, suffering from severe backache following which he excused himself to chair the meeting of a parliamentary committee upon the medical advice.

The NAB had launched an investigation against the Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Salman Shehbaz for allegedly amassing assets beyond his sources of income. Hamza had earlier obtained protective bail from the Lahore High Court to avoid his possible arrest at the hands of the Bureau. On Jan 8, The NAB decided to nominate Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case as well.

