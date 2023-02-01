Peshawar Football League, Dara Football Club beat Hazara by 4-0

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Dara FC defeated Hazara FC by 4-0 in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season 6 at Tahmas Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

Tenth match played in the league played between Dara FC and Hazara FC proved to be an easy match and from the beginning, Dara FC players started attacking the opponents’ goal post. Usman scored the first goal on behalf of Dara FC in the 42nd minute, while the second goal was scored by M. Rizwan in the 46th minute, third goal was scored by Usman in the 66th minute, fourth and last goal was scored by Wajid in the 69th minute and thus easily won the match.

11th match of the league was played between Popo FC and Shinwari FC, which was tied with one goal each, both teams attacked each other’s goal, but both teams could score one goal each. In the 34th minute of the match, Adeel from Popo FC scored the first goal and gave his team the lead, but in the 69th minute of the match from Shinwari FC, Waseem scored on behalf of his team and equalized the match with one goal each.

gave Later, until the end of the match, both teams attacked each other’s goal, but they failed to score more goals. Former Captain Gohar Zaman was the match commissioner while Anwar Khan, Hayat, Abdul Rehman, Ikram and Zahid performed the duties of the match referee. Regional Sports Officer Zakirullah, Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glaim Welfare Organization Gul Haider and other personalities were present on the occasion.