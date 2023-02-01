KP Olympic association honors medal winners

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former sports minister and president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic association Syed Aqil Shah, distributed cash prizes among medals winner in a ceremony held on Saturday. KP players won six medals in 6th National Moi Thai Championship.

The was also attended bat ceremony was organized by former world champion Qamar Zaman, General Secretary of Provincial Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt, General Secretary of Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Bangash, General Secretary of Provincial Moi Thai Association Inayatullah Khan and executive members of Provincial Olympic Association including Arbab Naseer, Aamir Saber Advocate, Amjad Khan, Faqir Mohammad Awan, Umar Ayaz, Tariq Parvez and others.

Thai National Championship organized by the Pakistan Moi Thai Federation was held in Lahore, in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes won six medals for the province, including three bronze, two silvers and one gold. Kamran Khan won gold in 63 kg, Salman Khan win silver medal in 57 kg and Aziz Khan in 60 kg while Zabiullah 67 and Yasin Khan won bronze medal in 71 kg and Muaz in 51 kg. Secretary Inayat said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team participated show excellent performance.

On this occasion, former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah said that government should provide financial support to these athletes so that in the future they can shine the name of the province.