Peshawar High Court seeks replies from government, PTA in ‘X’ shutdown case

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday sought replies from the federal government, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and concerned departments on the petition challenging the closure of a social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

A two-member bench of the PHC, comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition.

Addressing the petitioner, the court asked when other social media platforms were open, why ‘X’ was closed.

The petitioner replied that all people took to the ‘X’ to express their viewpoint.

The court said that the Ministry of Interior had not yet given reasons for shutting down the social media platform.

It was necessary to seek replies from the ministry as well as the PTA so that it could be known what led to its closure.

Later, the court adjourned the case’s hearing.

The ‘X’ shutdown was also challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC), which on Wednesday directed the interior ministry to submit its response under any circumstances on the next hearing on April 17.

A two-member bench, headed by SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, heard the plea.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the response by the interior ministry had not been received as yet.

The SHC chief justice remarked that it was not a long answer that the ministry had to come up with. “How much time does it take to write down four lines?” he added.

The SHC chief justice made it clear to the ministry that it should submit its reply as soon as possible; otherwise the court would be left with no option but to summon the interior secretary in person.

Courtesy: 24 news