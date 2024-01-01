Peshawar’s mobile market catches fire

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A horrific fire has been raging for the past seven hours, originating in the mobile market located at Sadar area of Peshawar as firefighting efforts are in full swing, with the involvement of 26 fire brigade vehicles and 130 dedicated firefighters.

The challenging operation has seen success, as 60 percent of the fire, categorized as third level, has been extinguished. The fire, which began in the basement shops of Time Center due to a short circuit, swiftly spread throughout the plaza, fueled by exploding mobile batteries.

The Time Center houses 200 counters dedicated to mobile shops, batteries, and repair services. The intensity of the fire prompted the deployment of four bowsers and snorkelers to aid in the firefighting operation. Emergency services from Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Khyber, along with Tarman Rescue, have joined forces to combat the flames. Despite the challenging circumstances, the rescuers managed to save four individuals who were initially trapped inside the building.

The swift response to the emergency included the evacuation of adjacent houses to prevent further casualties. Thankfully, no loss of life has been reported thus far, as confirmed by Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a spokesperson for the rescue efforts. The safety measures extend to the presence of the army and other security agencies at the scene. The fire’s origin in a densely populated mobile market has posed unique challenges, but the coordinated efforts of the firefighting teams and emergency services have made substantial progress in containing the blaze.