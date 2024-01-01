KP Caretaker CM directs BoR to collect record of mutation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the high ups of Board of Revenue (BoR) to collect all the records/transactions of mutation from across the province, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

He has further directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to provide the land transaction records made during the last two months in their respective districts, and submit those records to Chief Minister’s Secretariat for verification/scrutiny to the effect that no extra money has been charged by the relevant revenue staff in the mutation process.

The Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell, after receiving the records of mutation, will telephonically contact the concerned citizens to know whether they have been charged extra money by the concerned revenue staff for mutation or otherwise, and in case any extra money is charged, strict action will be initiated against the relevant revenue officials.

It merits a mention here that the Chief Minister had received some public complaints from few places of the province regarding such mal-practice on the part of the revenue staff, and this initiative of the Chief Minister is aimed at preventing such alleged mal-practices.

To this effect, the Chief Minister has urged upon the general public to proactively register their complaints in the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell adding that their identity will not be disclosed and action will be taken against the official involved in such practices. Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has made it clear that his government has a zero tolerance policy against corruption in all its forms, and there will be no room for corrupt people in this government.

Meanwhile, a large number delegation consisting of local bodies representatives from Tehsil Khanpur and members of Makhnayal Tahaffuz Movement (MTM), headed by former MNA Raja Aamer Zaman called on caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Monday and apprised him of the issue related to Galyat Development Authority. Provincial Caretaker Ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel and Engineer Ahmed Jan, chief secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion.

Other delegates included president of Makhnayal Tahaffuz Movement Chadhry Saghir Ahmad, Zulfiqar Abas, Chudhry Khalil Ahmad, Malak Amjad, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Riaz, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Yaseen Abasi, Waqar Sadiq, Muhammad Ishaq and others.

The delegates, expressed their great concerns about the Galyat Development Authority and strongly demanded that four Patwar Circles of Makhnyal be transferred from the jurisdiction of GDA and handed over to Tehsil Municipal Administration Khanpur. Its merit to mention here that aforementioned Patwar Circles of Makhnayal had been given in the jurisdiction of GDA in 2020.

The delegates informed on the occasion that GDA did nothing for the development of the areas during the last four years, but created hurdles and impediments for the local people in addition to unduly enforcing its By-laws in the rural residential areas. They requested that such rural residential areas should be administered under the relevant Tehsil Municipal administration; and this will be better not only for the poor people of the area but for GDA as well.

They maintained that the authority was actually created for Nithyagli and other adjoining areas of Galyat; but giving such a faraway areas of Makhnyal under its jurisdiction is unjust. In this regard the Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare a formal case in line with the prevailing rules and regulations for consideration of the provincial cabinet. He made it clear that a realistic and viable proposal be submitted for the purpose. The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to resolve the genuine issues of its citizens adding that the caretaker provincial government will take every possible step to this effect.