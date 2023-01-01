BADGHIS (Pajhwok): Cinematographers in western Badghis province ask the caretaker government to support them, while Information and Culture officials say they will support cinematographers who operate in accordance with Islamic principles.

The cinematographers say they have been working by using their own sources and they have never been supported by the previous government.

Noorullah, one of them, told Pajhwok Afghan New the previous government did not pay attention to promoting the cinema art and they were currently being also neglected.

He asked the current caretaker government to support cinematographers and encourage their artistic activities.

Abdul Sami Qaderi, another cinematographer said whatever they had achieved they used their own resources in the absence of government’s support.

He said the previous government had many resources, but it never supported cinema or cinematography art.

He said the art of cinematography would disappear in the country if the government did not support it.

Film director Abdullah Kheradmand also said the cinema and cinematographers of Badghis were not in good situation.

“The role of cinema in reform and development of a society is very important, if the cinema develops, the society will also develop”, he added.

But MatiullahMuttaqi, acting director of Information and Culture Department, said the government will support cinematographers who operated in accordance with Islamic principles.