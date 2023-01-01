Khost fish form owners seek govt support to improve their business

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Fish forms owners in southeastern Khost province complained against the lack of attention from government and foreign organization and said their business was on the verge of collapse.

Syed Anwar, the in-charge of fish form in the Ismaelkhelo Mandozaio district’s Shadal area, said he made a pool for fish forming in half acres of area and he received positive outcome.

He added that besides this pool he had 11 others pools for fish forming but the dried up due to the lack of government and foreign organizations support.

He asked the government to provide necessary support to him for fish forming. “Now there is a government, the Agriculture Department is functional if they provide support to us we can provide fish to the entire Khost from this one pool, if we don’t receive support our business will stopped.”

Shakirullah, one of the workers of fish form who collect fish in a net and transfer them to the other side. He said people from different area of Khost arrived in the fish form and purchased fresh fish. Up to 30 kilograms of fish are sold daily and one kilogram is accounted for 250 afs.

“We are associated with this business from the past four years, it is a good business but if there is opportunity and necessary condition is provided,” he said.