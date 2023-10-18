PHC acquits 3 alleged heroin manufacturers

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah acquitted three culprits allegedly operating a Heroin manufacturing factory as well as smuggling 18 kilograms of contraband, on Thursday.

PHC had suspended the trial court judgement of lifetime imprisonment against alleged culprits and acquitted three petitioners from the charges.

According to prosecution, Abdul Aziz, Alamzeb and Wajid were arrested from heroin manufacturing factory along with 18 kilos of contraband in the premises of Pandu police station on informant report.

Barrister Emir Ullah Khan Chamkani argued that the accused are laborers while the house was rented home while prosecution had claimed that they are operating heroin’s factory and didn’t produce evidences in this regard.

The counsel argued that police had registered First Information Report (FIR) with delay of 70 minutes after the raid on alleged heroin manufacturing factory and nominated petitioners in the case.

However, state’s counsel opposed acquittal of accused and argued that the trial had decided the case on merit.

PHC had acquitted three alleged culprits from lifetime imprisonment after conclusion of arguments.