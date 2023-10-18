Another PTI leader quits party over May 9 events

Anees Takar

MARDAN: Faisal Aman, a well-known PTI leader who served as the President of the Insaf Sports and Culture Wing, has announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after a long 27-year association with the party.

He made this announcement during a press conference, addressing a large gathering. Faisal Aman expressed his deep concern about the events that took place on May 9 and stressed that Pakistan and its national institutions should be the top priority for everyone.

He mentioned that he initially joined PTI back in 1996 because he believed in Imran Khan’s unique vision for the country. However over the past decade, he observed increasing chaos in the party’s decision-making process, especially regarding the distribution of party tickets. He pointed out that some members joined PTI purely for the allure of power, without any prior loyalty to the party.

Faisal Aman’s arrest and subsequent incarceration were consequences of the events on May 9. He expressed his disappointment with PTI’s policies and highlighted how the trust and respect for longstanding party workers were slowly fading in favor of newcomers. It’s worth noting that PTI had faced allegations, institutional criticism, and corruption accusations during its previous term, which has led to disillusionment among some of its veteran members who are now leaving the party.

On another note, a recent notification from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District Mardan has nominated Haji Saifur Rahman Masood, a well-regarded businessman as General Secretary, in recognition of his dedication to the party. The notification also includes the proposed office-bearers: Dr. Shahab Zada as Senior Vice President, Haji Mian Rahman as Vice President 1, Abdul Mannan as Vice President 2, Saadat Khan Taawani as Vice President 3, and Nauman Mustafa as Finance Secretary. An official has been also issued by the Mardan PTI leadership.