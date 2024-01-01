PHC disposed off plea of KP CM, extends status quo

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed of a writ petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in a case of alleged rigging in elections after JUI-F withdrew its application from the Election Commission, on Tuesday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah and Justice Khurshid Iqbal heard writ petition of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and MNA Dawar Kundi. The JUI had filed an application to election commission alleging that Ali Amin Gandapur rigged the general elections in DI Khan with the help of Taliban.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had challenged the application of JUIF leader Kafil Nizami in the high court. The court disposed of the petition of KP CM after withdrawal of JUI’s application from the Election Commission.

In another petition filed by JUIF leader Kafil Nizami against KP CM for not mentioning his assets to the election commission during election, the court adjourned the hearing while maintaining the stay order against the Election Commission.

Court seeks reply for passing one-month budget till May 2: A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan ordered Advocate General KP for submission of reply till 2nd May against the approval of one-month budget by provincial government’s without assembly sanction, on Tuesday.

The counsel Amin-ur-Rehman Yousafzai advocate argued that the caretaker government had presented a budget for four months under Article 126 of the Constitution, while the current elected provincial government presented a budget for necessary expenditures for the month of March under Article 125. However, the provincial government did not summoned budget session to stop oath despite PHC ordered the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for administration of oath in March.

The lawyer argued to declare one-month budget for April is null and void approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet as the constitution has enshrined categorically the domain of caretaker and elected governments. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan issued notice to the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking response by 2nd May after conclusion of arguments.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) member provincial assembly and opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibad Ullah said that the provincial government has been embroiled in controversies since its inception and is running the province on the whims of a prisoner.