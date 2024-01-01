Extortionists to be dealt with iron hands: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting of the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Security Architecture (KPISA) was held here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. The participants of the meeting reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting against illegal spectrum in the province.

Both the civil and military high-ups on this occasion reiterated their commitment to eliminate extortion, hawala hundi, illegal weapons, smuggling, fake documentation, narcotics and all other illegal spectrum supporting or facilitating terrorist activities in the province. Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, provincial cabinet members Mian Khaliq-ul-Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, other civil and military high ups and representatives from the relevant federal departments attended the meeting. The forum underlined the need to strengthen coordination mechanism among relevant provincial and federal institutions in order to eliminate illegal spectrum.

They also recommended that the next meeting of the Central Apex Committee should be held at Peshawar to resolve the issues related to federation in this regard. The forum also reviewed the matters related to profiling of NCP vehicles and decided to carry on strict actions against all type of illegal activities proved to be as supporter or facilitator of terrorism in the province, further deciding that relevant federal and provincial departments/ agencies will take joint and integrated actions against those activities. It was further decided to create a joint task force consist of law enforcing agencies in addition to increasing the powers of Counter Terrorism Department, so as to effectively deal with the issue of extortion.

“Elements found involved in smuggling, extortion, narcotics and other illegal spectrum would be dealt with iron hands”, the participants expressed their commitment and decided to take stern action against the government officials found involved in facilitating the smugglers. Similarly, the forum decided to further strengthen the joint check posts equipping them with the latest technology for this purpose.

Moreover, it was decided to have vigilant eye on drugs trafficking in the educational institutions, adding that elements involved in drugs production and trafficking would be dealt with iron hands; necessary amendments would be made in the relevant legal framework for this purpose. The forum also decided to establish a state of the art rehabilitation centre for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the province.

The meeting decided to put in place a track and trace mechanism to stop the smuggling and transportation of illegal items besides strengthening of police, excise, custom, ANF and other relevant institutions to curb the illegal spectrum. It was also decided to fully operationalize the district implementation committees for the enforcement of Apex committee decisions in letter and spirit and authorities concerned were directed to devise a plan in consultation with all stakeholders in this regard.