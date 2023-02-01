PHC fixes hearing against Gandapur interim bail

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has fixed hearing on 5th January of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ali Amin Gandapur interim bail by accepting the provincial government plea for early hearing, on Friday.

PHC’s Justice Dr. Khursheed Iqbal issued notice to PTI provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur for 5th January 2024 in interim bail petition.

Additional Advocate General informed that PHC Dera Ismail Khan had granted interim bail to Ali Amin Gandapur but didn’t fixed for further hearing till today. PTI’s provincial president obtained interim bail on 20th September but didn’t fixed for further arguments while argued for early hearing in the case, Additional Advocate General claimed. PHC has issued notice to PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ali Amin Gandapur in this regard and fixed hearing on 5th January on provincial government plea.

PHC orders RO Khyber to continue process: Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed Returning Officer Khyber to continue proceedings as per 18th December orders regarding constituencies of PK-70& 71 and issued notices to respondents for submission of reply, on Friday. PHC’s Justice Fazal Subhan heard writ plea against incorporation of three villages of PK70 into PK71 within the night.

The counsel Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate argued that the petitioners had submitted nomination papers for general election on PK70 but the Election Commission had incorporated three villages including Waris Khan Kaly, Hazart Galai and Bazar Galai into PK71 within a night.

The counsel further argued that the guarantees and witnesses of petitioners are registered voters in PK70 but now their premises have been shifted to PK71 which create hurdles in approval nomination and it may lead to cancellation of papers.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) orders dated 18th December 2023 had shown the three villages in the premises of PK70 which is shifted to PK71 against the law as well as Supreme Court of Pakistan verdicts, the counsel added. The lawyer Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate contended that now scrutiny is under processes and changes in constituencies should may lead to cancellation of nomination papers of the petitioners.

PHC’s Justice Fazal Subhan directed concerned Returning Officer Khyber to continue processes as per Election Commission orders dated 18th December after initial arguments and ordered respondents for submission of reply. Meanwhile, PHC ordered respondents for submission of reply regarding denial by Returning Officer PK-91 from scrutiny of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Kohat-II while adjourned further hearing 4th January.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Shah advocate argued that concerned RO didn’t scrutinizing PTI candidate nomination papers while added that PHC had suspended appointment of new Returning Officer which is challenged by ECP before Supreme Court of Pakistan.