PHC issue notices to ECP, KP govt

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker provincial government on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking election within 90 days after the dissolution of the KP Assembly, on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was dissolved on January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day ago.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved PHC for elections in the province within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.PTI in its plea said as per the constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days but the KP governor has so far not given any date, citing law and order issues.

The governor said elections cannot be held due to the law and order situation, Moazzam Butt said and asked when the situation is not favorable how come by-elections on 33 seats are being?

Advocate General Aamir Javed in his remarks before the court said the governor can consult with the ECP for 36 days and added PTI filed the plea in haste. Later, the PHC while issuing notices to the ECP and the caretaker government, summoned their response by February 14.

The divisional bench of PHC comprising Justice Atique Shah and Justice Ishtaique Ibrahim remarked elections should be held within 90 as per the law and ordered to submit reply 14th February.

Senator Shibli Faraz claimed that if elections were delayed from more than 90 days then PTI’s activists will launched “Jail Baro Tehreek” (Fill the prisons) and it will be initiated by party leadership. He claimed that from March 2022 fascist government has take control over Pakistan which has destroyed economy.

This he said while addressing media personnel after issuance of notices to ECP, Governor along interim government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the premises of PHC and added that ineligible government has imposed on the nation which has put PTI’s leadership behind the bars.

Senator Shibli Faraz argued that PTI has dissolved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies as per law of the land but the ruler neither believe in constitution of Pakistan nor following the law. He claimed that development is directly dependent on rule of Law and added that economy is facing destructions while Prime Minister is busy in foreign visits.

PTI leader also condemned bringing dead body of Pervaiz Musharraf on government expenses and claimed that he was a dictator who has abrogated and suspended constitution of Pakistan which is high treason.

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman claimed that PTI has approached PHC to obtain schedule for election of provincial assembly because current government doesn’t willing to hold polling within 90 days which is constitutional obligation.