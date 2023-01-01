PM sets up relief fund for quake-hit Turkiye

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday established a relief fund to help earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, appealing to people of Pakistan particularly the businessmen and philanthropists to donate to the fund generously.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which expressed condolence over the hundreds of quake-caused deaths in Turkiye and Syria, and offered Fateha for the departed souls. The federal cabinet announced to donate one month salary to the relief fund. It was also decided that the federal government employees of grade 18 to 22 would donate one day salary for the distressed Turkish people.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that Turkiye had been at forefront to support the people of Pakistan after unprecedented floods hit the country in 2022. “The Pakistani nation would not leave their Turkish brethrens alone in this hour of ordeal. I am also leaving for Turkiye by tomorrow to visit the quake-ravaged areas of Turkiye,” he remarked.

He told the cabinet members that besides relief goods, the rescue teams were immediately dispatched for Turkiye to support the relief activities. He assured that Pakistan would extend every possible support to the people of Turkiye and Syria as the whole Pakistani nation stood by the suffering people.

The cabinet meeting offered Fateha for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured. The members also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the brother-in-law of Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar. The prime minister mentioned his Monday’s telephonic interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he conveyed condolences and assured all-out support.

He told the meeting that the PIA and PAF flights as well as rescue teams, doctors and paramedics have been dispatched for Turkiye. Moreover, the supply of the relief goods will continue, he added. The federal cabinet approved to restart the process for appointment of National Bank of Pakistan president, instructing to complete the process immediately.

The federal cabinet formed a cabinet committee to deliberate over the draft of Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023 and present a report in the next cabinet meeting. The committee comprises Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and representatives of the coalition parties.

PM Relief Fund established: A relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye was formally established under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts. The fund “G-12166” was created under the title “PM’s Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake victims’. Earlier, during a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister had announced the establishment of the relevant relief fund for the quake affected people of Turkiye, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appealed to the philanthropists, institutions and general public to make generous donations to the newly established account under ‘PM Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims”. The prime minister observed that a 7.8 magnitude quake had brought huge destruction in the brotherly country of Turkiye in which thousands of people lost their lives, the press release said.

Turkiye had always supported the national interests of Pakistan and its people in difficulties with generous and sincere help. During the 2005 quake, and during 2010 and 2022 floods devastation, Turkiye had supported Pakistan with generosity. Expressing solidarity with the people of Turkiye, the prime minister further said that in this difficult situation, the government and people of Pakistan would extend all possible support to their Turkish brothers and sisters. He said helping the people of Turkiye was also their religious duty.