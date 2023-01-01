PHC orders actions against DHO, MS Nowshera

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar comprised of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Secretary along Director General Health and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to initiate actions against District Health Officer and Medical Superintendent (MS) Nowshera for illegal recruitment, on Wednesday.

During hearing Medical Superintendent Nowshera and Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appeared before honorable court.

The counsel for petitioner argued that ineligible candidates were recruited on posts of electricians and civil sub-engineer while requested for termination of appointments and demand enquiry against competent authorities.

In the meantime, MS Nowshera informed that government had ordered to recruit staff directly without advertisement because the province is facing financial crisis. However, Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that everyone knows that whom you are serving?

Justice Rooh-ul-Amin observed that unfortunately talented officers are stills working as slave while Supreme Court has already that no action should be initiated against officials for denying illegal orders. He added that appointment on nepotism is cruelty by ignoring. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Chief Secretary along with Secretary and DG Health to initiate actions against DHO and MS Nowshera after conclusion of arguments.