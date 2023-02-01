PHC orders appointment of competent officer at NHS

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah ordered federal’s government for appointment of competent officer in Basic Pay Scale (BPS-19) at National Health Services (NHS) within three months.

The counsel Malak Shahbaz Khan advocate argued that the federal’s government has appointed BPS-17 officer named Syed Murtaza Shah as Director Central Services Branch in BPS-19 at National Health Services on Acting basis which was challenged by Hafeez Ullah at PHC.

The counsel argued that Syed Murtaza is working from one and half year on Acting Basis/extra charge but the law allows Acting appointments/charge for six months in extraordinary situation under promotion quota’s regulations. He added that federal’s government is taking such actions which is depriving senior doctors from their due rights.

The counsel Malak Shahbaz Advocate argued that the courts had already declared such appointments illegal in several pleas and added that if competent officers are available, how can be a junior officer to be appointment as highest position.

However, the federal’s government representative informed that the appointment has been made as per Staff Gap Arrangement and permanent appointment would be made on the availability of competent officer.

In the meantime, PHC observed that how a junior is holding additional charge for such longtime on a strategic position which shows ignorance of federal government in this regard. PHC’s ordered federal’s government for appointment of competent officer within three months and dispose of writ petition after conclusion of arguments.