PHC orders promotion of 67 clerk

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah ordered promotion of 67 Accounts Clerk of Communication& Works (C&W) to BPS-14 and above, on Wednesday.

The counsel Babar Khan Yousafzai advocate informed that other departments had promoted Account Clerks to BPS-14, 15 & 16 expect C&W while Asif Ali along 66 others approached PHC for redressal of their grievances.

After PHC’s decision in 2014 other departments had promoted Accounts Clerk expect C&W employees didn’t obtained upgradation in this regard, the counsel added. He further argued that the court may order in the light previous judgement because the petitioners are deprived from promotion from several years.

However, the provincial government representative argued PHC decision had challenged but Supreme Court of Pakistan didn’t granted status quo in this regard.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and SM Attique ordered the promotion of C&W 67 Accounts Clerk to BPS-14 and above after conclusion of arguments.