PHC orders Federal govt and FIA to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered federal government, Federal Investigation Agency along with other respondents for submission of reply in plea against enlisting of nine PTI leaders including provincial minister Fazal Shakoor in Exit Control List, on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Fazal Shakoor, Arif Ahmadzai, Khalid Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Arbab Jahan Dad, Idress Khattak, Anwar Taj, Muhammad Ali Tarakai, Irshad Ahmad advocate, Asad Durrani Advocate and Director Legal FIA Abdur Rehman Afridi appeared before PHC during hearing.

The counsel argued that the petitioners are going for performing Umrah but can’t leave the country as they are enlisted in ECL or Stop list by federal government.

Justice SM Attique Shah observed that are they all going for Umrah and added remarked that it looks like the petitioners would create videos during the performance of Umrah to portray that it is done for one particular person/ politician (Imran Khan who is kept behind bars for corrupt practices).

In the meantime, Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that the petitioners should also brought Asad Qaiser aboard because he is also interested in performing Umrah. However, Director Legal FIA Abdur Rehman Afridi informed that petitioners are enlisted in ECL on recommendation of concerned District Police Officers as PTI leaders are nominated in different offenses.

The counsel argued that petitioners had obtained bails from concerned courts but they are still didn’t allowed to for going aboard. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Federal Government, FIA along with other respondents for submission of reply within seven days while adjourned further hearing.

PHC stops IG Revenue from transfers, postings: Similar, bench stopped Inspector General Revenue from transfers and postings on writ plea of 10 Sub-Registrars including Habib ur Rehman. The counsel Danyal Asad Chamkani advocate argued that the petitioner is serving as Sub-Registrar Revenue at DI Khan while he along with 9 other sub registrars were transferred by Senior Member Board of Revenue on directive Inspector General.

The counsel added that non-cadre officials granted additional charges of Additional Sub-Registrar which is unfair. PHC’s divisional bench issued notice to Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stopped Inspector General Revenue from further postings and transfers.

Price hike of edible items: Court orders to submit progress report till April 3

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A two members bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Sahibzada ordered submission of progress report of actions against illegal profiteers till 3rd April, on Thursday.

The counsel Abbas Sangeen advocate, Special Secretary Home Zubair, Additional Advocate General Rauf Afridi, Secretary Food Zareef-ul-Mani and Food Authority officials appeared before PHC. The provincial government has provided free hand to hoarders and illegal profiteers for looting public in the holy of Ramzan because prices of edible items up twice which has led common men for starvation, the lawyer argued.

The counsel Abbas Sangeen advocate added that unfortunately we are living in a country in which inflation ups twice in the holy month despite rest of the world decreases prices of edible items in Ramzan. PHC informed that as many as 1941 inspections were conducted and five thousand shops were sealed during Ramzan across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, PHC observes that data has been collecting as well as cases are registered but to no veil and directed for establishment of proper mechanism for the welfare of public while Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that Officers may go to market to obtain beef on Rs750 per kg and mutton on Rs1500 as it isn’t available on official prices in the bazaars.

The hike in prices of edible items especially meat, onion, sugar and etc., due to highest demand and lower supply which ultimately cost with inflation, PHC informed. The recommendation has been forwarded to the federal government for collective efforts to control market prices of food items in the country especially in KP.