Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered to grant ‘Shuhada package’ to family Hawldar embraced martyrdom 10 years earlier.

The counsel Daras Khan Advocate informed that petitioner’s husband namely Sarateen was Hawaldar in Levies and embrace martyrdom in 2012-13 while deprived from ‘Shuhada package’.

However, respondents pleaded in comments that concerned Act silent regarding provision of ‘Shuhada package’ to contract employees because the petitioner’s husband was recruited on contract after retirement.

In the meantime, the counsel questioned that Is contract employees are not martyrs despite granting sacrifices against terrorism with their lives? In 2014 a notification was issued in this regard in which martyr is eligible for obtaining Prime Minister AP Package of Rs3 million.

The counsel argued that respondents time-bar objection cannot maintainable because it is happened due to department’s wrong act because government should appoint an officer to collect information regarding the martyr but the procedure was ignored.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmad accepted the writ petition while ordered to provide ‘Shuhada package’ to martyr’s wife.