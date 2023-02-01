PHC suspends ECP verdict revoking bat as PTI election symbol

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to retain bat as its electoral symbol as it has suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (EP) ruling regarding withdrawal of the symbol over flawed intra-party polls.

PHC Justice Kamran Hayat issued the ruling, suspending the ECP’s December 22 verdict on petitions filed against the intra-party polls of PTI.

Justice Hayat remarked that ECP was not authorised to issue verdict on the intra-party elections. Issuing notices to the parties, he adjourned the hearing till January 9.

During haring of the PTI plea against ECP ruling on intra-party polls, asked commission how it could halt award of electoral symbol to a party follwoing issuance of schedule.

As the proceeding started, Justice Kamran Hayat asked under which law commission could declare party polls null and void.

Justice Hayat observed, “You gave 20-day deadline, the elections were held and documents were submitted. Does the Election Commission have powers to declare elections unlawful.

ECP lawyer Naveed Akhtar submitted, “Our claim was that the PTI did not conduct elections on time.”Justice Hayat reprimanded him that he was beating about the bush. Justice Hayat asked him to explain what powers the Election Commission had under which it could declare the intra-party election null and void.

Earlier, the PTI filed a petition in the PHC against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision invalidating its internal elections and consequently barring the party from getting the ‘bat’ as electoral symbol.

PTI’s legal team filed the petition against the Election Commission’s decision. The petition has been filed by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar and Shah Faisal Atmankhel.

The PTI has prayed to the court, through the petition, that the ECP’s decision should be declared null and void.

Earlier, talking to media person outside Peshawar High Court, PTI leader Babar Awan said his party’s electoral symbol was bat which would remain with it in future too. He said PTI founder had been its chairman in past and would enjoy the same position in future too.

Awan said his party was going to challenge the decision in the PHC and would also move a contempt case in the Supreme Court against Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said as per the apex court order, whoever would impede smooth conduct of general elections would be proceeded against. The PTI leader said pre-poll rigging was underway in Punjab against his party. He said nomination papers were snatched from his party workers and leaders.

Separately, Barrister Gohar Ali met the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in jail and after consultation, he decided to file a petition in the Peshawar High Court, said the sources.

The ECP’s ruling, reached through an unprecedented scrutiny of a political party’s internal workings, deemed PTI ineligible for an election symbol in the forthcoming general elections.

Citing non-compliance with their directives and failure to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with PTI’s prevailing Constitution of 2019, the Election Act of 2017, and Election Rules of 2017, the ECP outlined its decision in an 11-page order issued on November 23, 2023.

The PTI denounced the decision as part of a purported “famous London Plan” and an endeavor to obstruct their electoral participation. They vowed to challenge the verdict at all possible platforms and affirmed their candidates’ intent to contest the elections using the ‘bat’ symbol.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)