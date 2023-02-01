PTI’s Qureshi detained for 15 days

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been detained after orders for the same were issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

The DC has issued orders for 15-day detention of Qureshi, who is currently imprisoned in the Adiala Jail, along with the party’s former chairman Imran Khan, in the cipher case.

The detention orders stated that Qureshi is involved in the case of attacking the GHQ, Rawalpindi gate on May 9, adding that his release may pose a threat to peace and order in society.

It further said that the city police officer suggested a 45-day detention on the report of the station house officer (SHO) concerned. The district intelligence committee also agreed with the report of the police and security institutions.

Granting Qureshi that right to appeal, he is being detained for 15 days, the order stated.

The orders come after the Supreme Court on December 22 approved the bail of former PTI chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The apex court accepted the PTI leaders’ petition against the high court verdict in the case. They were granted bail in exchange for bail bonds of Rs1 million each.