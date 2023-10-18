PHC to decide pleas against LG Act amendments on 31st

Hamayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed that a writ against the Local Government (LG) Act Amendments Bill will decided on next hearing on 31st October while ordering the provincial government to submit reply, on Wednesday.

The counsel Babar Khan Yousafzai advocate argued that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made several amendments in the LG Act which had curtained powers and jurisdiction of local bodies representatives. He added that no funds have been released to LG from two years.

Neither the previous government nor caretaker government provided developmental funds to elected councils of LG across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Babar Khan Yousafzai argued. He added that caretaker government is spending development funds but didn’t providing to LG councils.

Additional Advocate General requested for adjournment because Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will argue the personally, however, Babar Khan Yousafzai advocate argued that provincial government had caused adjournment for multiple times.

In the meantime, Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that the court is providing last chance and further adjournment wouldn’t be accepted on next hearing while directing Additional Advocate General to proper for arguments if Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa doesn’t appear before PHC.