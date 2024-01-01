PM and KP CM shaking hands

Muhammad Fazalur Rahman

The meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, is being seen as a significant step towards better cooperation between the federal and provincial governments across the country. In the current state of affairs, fostering strong working relations between the federal and provincial governments is deemed crucial.

Initially, there were speculations that due to the ideological differences between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the attitude of Ali Amin Gandapur, the federal government would not extend cooperation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and neither would the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be able to improve relations with the federal government.

However, after the meeting, these speculations and analyses have been debunked.

Whether it’s during the tenures of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif or his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, both governments have provided ample facilities to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in terms of development projects.

When we look towards development projects, there is a long list influenced by Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s recommendations, but if the working relations between Chief Minister Ali Amin and the federal government remain cordial and continue to improve, it will not only strengthen the federal government but also benefit the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the meeting, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, warmly welcomed the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured him of full cooperation from the federal government for the province. He treated Ali Amin Gandapur with utmost respect, similar to his younger brother, and assured him of every possible assistance for the province from the federal government. It can also be inferred that the presence of top federal officials and high-ranking officers during the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House indicates serious discussions on all current issues of the province and the commitment to continue addressing them.

Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed his commitment to his responsibilities and emphasized focusing on fulfilling his duties rather than emotions, thus proving himself as the best Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, upon the arrival of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, welcomed him and expressed his gratitude, saying, “All four provinces are units of the federation; when all four provinces work together, the country progresses.

“Considering the current economic situation of the country, all legitimate demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be fulfilled. He said, “We need to sit together and resolve all issues. The foremost priority in all our joint efforts will be the welfare of the people.” The federal government is confident in working collaboratively with all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to strengthen relations and address the country’s issues.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also discussed various important issues related to the province with Prime Minister Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, reflecting positive sentiments towards working with the federal government for the resolution of provincial and public issues. He assured that they won’t demand anything from the federal government that it cannot deliver, but they will definitely discuss the rights of the province and the resolution of people’s issues because the people have entrusted them with a mandate, and they expect them to work for the development of the province and deliver on their promises.

They have to work not only for the province but also for the resolution of the country’s issues. This country is ours, and whatever role our province plays in it will be fulfilled. Ali Amin Gandapur stated that our province is contributing to the supply of oil, gas, and electricity to the country, and we are pleased that the resources of our province are being utilized for the betterment of the country and will continue to be used in the future as well.

Chief Minister also mentioned that a meeting of party leaders with Chairman Imran Khan was also held, which was essential for consultation on Senate elections and other political matters, and if political consultations lead to the resolution of political issues, it will lead to the solution of the country’s political problems.

In response to a question, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the security issues of the province are not just the province’s but the country’s issues, so there is a need to work together to address these issues. During the discussion, Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, mentioned that the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister took place in a pleasant atmosphere.

The Chief Minister discussed the province’s responsibilities, load shedding of electricity in the province, arrests of individuals without evidence, and other important matters with the Prime Minister.

In terms of fulfilling the province’s responsibilities, the Prime Minister has directed the officials of the Treasury Department to sit with the provincial government to resolve matters. He also directed the formation of a future team, which will work on other issues of the province. Asad Umar further mentioned that the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister was held in a pleasant atmosphere.

