Bushra Bibi meets PTI founder in Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former first lady Bushra Bibi met the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) founder at the Adiala Jail on Eidul Fitr.

Strict security measures were adopted during the meeting.

It should be noted the meeting between former first lady and the PTI founder was ordered by the Islamabad High Court. It was an hour long meeting between them.

The meeting was held in a conference room, after which the police took away Bushra Bib from the jail to Bani Gala.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was also held under the leadership of PTI North Punjab leader Seemabia Tahir to express solidarity with the PTI founder.