PM hails Maryam on return

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on her return to Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “With the blessing of Allah and prayers of the nation, daughter Maryam Nawaz came back to the country after regaining her health.” “In the way, she always upheld the ideology of Quaid Muslim League (Nawaz), principles and truth, with the same enthusiasm and energy she will assume her responsibilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also said Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari were not only irresponsible but also conformed to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power.”

Prime Minister also appreciated Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique for launching the Greenline Train from Islamabad to Karachi. While responding to a tweet of the minister about the impressions of the passengers travelling on the train, the PM in his tweet said, “True public service is serving the people and making their lives easy.