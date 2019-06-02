PM Imran advocated Kashmir, Palestine at OIC summit: Firdous Ashiq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan advocated Kashmir and Palestine at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter and wrote that the premier took a flat out stance that the fair freedom struggle of the Kashmiris cannot be termed as terrorism, and there is no solution for Palestine except two separate states.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Imran Khan truly depicted the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah in his historic address and set new course of action to highlight the real image of Islam.