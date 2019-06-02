Saeed Ghani plays down MQM slogan of Sindh bifurcation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Sindh Local Government Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani has on Sunday said that there is no demand of bifurcation in Sindh.

The PPP leader talked to media in Lahore and affirmed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) only raises slogans to make new province to relieve political pressure. MQM-P’s objective is to divide people and the masses were fed up of them due to their terrorism, he added.

Saeed Ghani said the rules to form a new province are mentioned in the constitution, and MQM-P should table a resolution in assembly first.

He clarified that giving personal opinion over judicial verdicts is not contempt of court and admitted that the government is bound to implement the court decisions.

“When I heard the orders of razing hundreds of homes in Karachi on media, I said I would prefer to step down instead of demolishing the residential buildings.”

Saeed Ghani also mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari openly discusses those issues which others are scared to highlight.