PM Imran doesn’t have authority to give NRO: Asif Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t have authority to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said that there were no chance of entering an alliance with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Imran Khan didn’t come into power through political power, adding that he don’t value democracy.

The PPP co-chairman said that the prime minister doesn’t have sense of problems being faced by the masses.

He said: “PM Imran doesn’t have the authority to give NRO to anyone, adding that the reports regarding the arrest of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah are just rumours.

To a question, Asif Zardari said the anti-graft watchdog treat him with respect and he also respect the NAB officials.