PM Imran Khan summons Federal Cabinet meeting for approval of budget 2019-20

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned federal cabinet meeting for approval of the budget for financial year 2019-20 on Tuesday (tomorrow).

According to local media reports, the cabinet meeting will be held at the Parliament House to discuss and approve the budget.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will present budget proposals in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed his economic team in an earlier meeting to ensure minimum burden on the poor segment of the society. He also urged the officials to prepare a people-friendly budget, which also ensure economic stability of the country.