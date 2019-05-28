PM Imran, Modi to meet in Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14: Indian media

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14, reported The Print.

The meeting will be the first time the two leaders meet since PM Imran assumed office in August 2018. The meeting is also expected to kickstart talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

An Indian official who confirmed the meeting, told The Print that officials from both sides will be talking behind the scenes over the next few days to set the agenda of the meeting.

PM Imran spoke to Modi last week to congratulate him and his party over the victory in the recent parliamentary elections, reiterating his vision for peace and prosperity in South Asia.

“PM [Imran] spoke to PM Modi today and congratulated him on his party’s electoral victory in Lok Sabha elections in India. PM expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

The Pakistani premier was also quick to congratulate Modi over his election victory on May 23 even before the final results were announced.