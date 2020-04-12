PM Imran, President Alvi extend Easter greetings to Pakistani Christian community

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Easter message on Sunday urged the Christian community to stay safe as they celebrate the day.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; and by observing the national safety protocols,” he tweeted.

President Arif Alvi also extended greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan, on the occasion of Easter.

Conveying his sincere wishes to the Christian community, the president in his felicitation’s message said that the Christian, as well as other minorities, are equal citizens of the state and their rights had fully been safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan.

The president said Easter also reminds us of the teachings of Jesus Christ and his universal message of love, forgiveness, and brotherhood, which can bring harmony and peace to the world.

He also appreciated the contribution made by the Christian community in the social and economic development of Pakistan.