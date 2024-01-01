PM meets US Special Climate envoy

DAVOS (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday met US Presidential Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the local and global impacts of climate change. The two leaders also discussed the climate change related challenges being faced by the developing countries.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote trade and investment between the two countries. The prime minister is attending the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasized the immediate need to realize the true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector by scaling up investments in its modernization and mechanization for achieving food security.

He was talking to Brian Sikes, Chief Executive Officer of Cargill Inc -the largest private American global food corporation, who called on him here on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The prime minister appreciated Cargil’s role in strengthening Pakistan-US trade relations and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

He also highlighted the government’s initiatives for food security, especially the innovative initiatives in the agricultural sector under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Highlighting the government’s measures to promote business and investment, the prime minister talked about the establishment of the SIFC, its measures to promote foreign investment in various sectors in a short period of time, and its positive effects. Brian Sikes lauded the facilities provided by the Government of Pakistan for investment in various sectors, especially agriculture and food security.