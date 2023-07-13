PM, MQM discuss setup of caretaker governments

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by the Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday and discussed in detail the matter of formation of caretaker governments besides overall current political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were also part of the delegation. Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in connection with the prime minister’s consultations with the allies with respect to formation of the caretaker governments. During the meeting matter of recent population census also came under discussion. The delegation paid tributes to the prime minister on personally monitoring the federal government’s ongoing projects in Karachi and ensuring speedy work on these projects on priority basis.

The MQM delegation also praised PM Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team’s efforts for completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Shehbaz urges countrymen to promote tolerance, social justice: On the advent of the new Islamic year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged countrymen to strive for emulating the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions besides building a society featuring principles of social justice and equality.

“Let us pledge today that we will strive to emulate the noble qualities established by our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions. Let us promote tolerance, understanding and respect for each other regardless of our differences. Let us work towards building a society that upholds the principles of social justice, equality and compassion,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation at the start of Hijri year 1445.

Extending greetings to the nation and the whole Muslim Ummah, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty that the new Islamic year proved to be a year of peace, progress and prosperity for Pakistan as well as the Muslim world. He also prayed that the new year also brought ease to the lives of Muslims suffering across the world and people of Kashmir and Palestine got deliverance from oppression and achieve peace, progress and prosperity.

He said the new Islamic year also reminded the moments when the family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sacrificed their lives under the leadership of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and became immortal in the battle between truth and falsehood. The prime minister said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives to uphold the principles of truth and justice, and his unwavering belief against oppression and tyranny was an everlasting example of courage and sacrifice.

He said the said events were also a reminder of the values of compassion, justice, and unity which also taught the followers to stand up against injustice and oppression besides working for a society featuring peace, harmony, and co-existence. Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Allah Almighty had reduced the economic difficulties of Pakistan consequent to the government’s hard work and prayed for the country’s permanent riddance from the economic problems. He prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a cradle of progress and prosperity and that the whole nation got united setting aside their differences.

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that without the just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, South Asia would never be able to attain durable peace and unlock its true development potential.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the government and the people of Pakistan expressed their unflinching support and solidarity with the Kashmiris living in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the world on the Day of Accession to Pakistan.

The Day marked the adoption of a resolution by the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a convention in Srinagar in 1947 that called for merging Kashmir with Pakistan, he added. “We strongly condemn the relentless Indian persecution of Kashmiris & grave violation of human rights and call upon the UN and international community to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions,” he further added in a tweet.

Premier directs for swift reforms in loss-making state-owned enterprises: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to introduce reforms on priority basis in the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) inflicting loss to the national exchequer.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the reforms in the SOEs, instructed to ensure the transparency in the process of outsourcing the services as well as public-private partnership. He said the government would ensure that the caretaker government carried forward the policies of the national interest to achieve consistent progress.

The prime minister said the government was taking all-out measures to uplift the working of institutions at par with international standards and provide the best facilities to the masses. In the briefing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was told that the reforms process of the SOEs was going on swiftly.

It was told that government would ensure the inclusion of experts in the boards of the SOEs to establish modern systems and provide better facilities. The prime minister was briefed on the performance indicators of the institutions as well as the corporations and the ongoing reforms process there. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor Ahad Cheema and special assistants to PM Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and senior officers attended the meeting. Pakistan’s youth always excelled whenever given opportunities: PM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad said the country’s youth always proved their mettle at the international level whenever provided the right opportunities.