PM offers all possible support in Syrian quake relief efforts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called Syrian Arab Republic Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to extend heartfelt sympathies to the brotherly Syrian people on the human and material loss in the wake of recent devastating earthquake.

The prime minister offered all possible support in the relief efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Offering condolences to the Syrian prime minister on his personal loss of family members in the horrific natural calamity, Prime Minister Sharif expressed concern with regard to the reports emanating from the region of severe aftershocks.

He shared that Pakistan had already dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance which was being followed up with more relief goods sent via air and land routes.